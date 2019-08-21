According to the indictment, each of those charged was part of a conspiracy that distributed one kilogram or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rocha-Terran, Legorreta-Torres, Gonzalez, De Leon, Contreras-Acosta and Sanchez-Mijangos bought the drugs in California, Nevada, Texas and Mexico for re-distribution in the Oklahoma City area.