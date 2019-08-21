Feds Charge 19 In OKC-Area Heroin, Meth Distribution Ring
Nineteen people associated with a heroin and methamphetamine distribution ring in Oklahoma City have been charged by federal prosecutors, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
Those charged in the indictment unsealed Wednesday are:
- Juan Rocha-Teran, 33
- Daniel Gonzalez-Herrera, 28
- Victor Legorreta-Torres, 33
- Angel Artemio Gonzalez, 20
- Nicole Burkhammer, 24
- Samuel Purkhiser, 29
- Brittany Blake, 29
- Carlos De Leon, 29
- Mariano Contreras-Acosta, 51
- Edward Owens, 35
- Joshua Keenan Williams, 28
- Neri Estuardo Sanchez-Mijangos
- Kelsey Taylor, 22
- Jeff Burke, 30
- Christian Dusenberry, 23
- Damon Colclasure, 44
- Haylee Butler, 23
- Weston Guinn, 32
- Rosalynn Zaragoza, 19
According to the indictment, each of those charged was part of a conspiracy that distributed one kilogram or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rocha-Terran, Legorreta-Torres, Gonzalez, De Leon, Contreras-Acosta and Sanchez-Mijangos bought the drugs in California, Nevada, Texas and Mexico for re-distribution in the Oklahoma City area.
All of those charged have been apprehended except for Angel Artemio Gonzalez and Rosalynn Zaragoza. Authorities said Gonzalez is believed to be in the Ontario, Calif., area and that Zaragoza is somewhere in the Oklahoma City metro.
This is a developing story.