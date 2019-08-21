Muskogee County Sheriff's Office Recovers $100K In Stolen Property
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office recovered around $100,000 worth of stolen property when they executed a search warrant on Tuesday afternoon at a home off Old Taft Road.
Deputy Michael Mahan said they’re working to identify who all the items belong to, but they know there are victims in Muskogee and Tulsa Counties, as well as Bixby and Checotah.
The items include stolen tools, a motorcycle/dirt bike, and two loaded box trailers. Deputies are spending the day Wednesday doing inventory of all the remaining items.
Mahan said the man who owns the home where the warrant was served is a suspect in the case, but they’re not ruling out other suspect possibilities at this time.
If you have any information about this crime, or think any of the stolen items could be yours, call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.