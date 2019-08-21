14-Year-Old Oologah-Talala Student Arrested After Snapchat Threats
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County Deputies arrested an Oologah-Talala public schools student ahead of the first day of school.
Investigators say another student came forward and told their parents about a Snapchat message threatening violence against other students at school.
They say if that student hadn’t come forward, it could’ve been a lot worse.
“Did this student's actions prevent a school shooting? They very well could’ve,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Walton says a few days ago they got a call from a concerned parent saying their child saw some images on Snapchat threatening violence against other students at school.
“Anybody that would make statements like this, there’s a concern for anybody’s safety that would be around, especially in a school environment,” said Walton.
Walton says the messages were concerning, saying the student hated other classmates and that he would kill them. That’s when deputies went to make contact with the student.
Walton says the teen had remote access to a shotgun.
Walton says the student was taken into custody and transported to a juvenile facility.
Oologah-Talala Public Schools Superintendent Max Tanner says he’s thankful for the swift response by law enforcement and says “safety is their number one concern and priority and they will continue to do everything in their power to keep students safe.”
“We’re thankful for the fact that we had a parent that took the responsibility to get us involved” said Walton.
Walton says they see a lot of social media threats everyday. It’s important to watch what you say in the workplace and at school because it could be taken as a threat.
They also encourage people to come forward if they see something concerning, before it gets too far.
“All too often we hear 'I just didn’t want to get anyone in trouble, it wasn’t worth a 911 call because it wasn’t an emergency,' but those things are worth 911 calls. They are emergencies and they do need to be reported to police,” said Walton.