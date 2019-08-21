News
Circus Couple Impresses Crowd At The Gathering Place
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kelsey and Jeremy Philo are having a wonderful time juggling, hula hooping and walking around on stilts. They are the Inspyral Circus.
News On 6 saw them at Gathering Place getting ready for a performance. They were all set to do a show prior to the showing of the movie “Dumbo."
Jeremy started unicycling 20 years ago and Kelsey began Hula Hooping about 10 years ago, and that’s what brought them together.
You can find out more about them and their Inspyral Circus on their website.