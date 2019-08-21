McAlester Nonprofit Looks Forward After Their Roof Was Blown Off
McALESTER, Oklahoma - People in McAlester continue to clean up after a microburst blew through the area overnight causing all kinds of damage from blown off roofs to shattered windows.
The storm hit several businesses around McAlester including the nonprofit Parents' Club. Janet Daniel who helps manage it told News On 6 she had never seen anything like this.
"My first thought was that we are a Christian organization and we just thought the demons, the devil was just trying to stop us from keeping Parents' Club running," said Janet Daniel.
Daniel said although much of the roof is now off the building, and there's water damage inside, she and other employees came in this morning and went back to work to help others.
"We help the organizations, the men's shelter the women's shelter the foster care, the hospital here we help anybody that needs any type of help," said Daniel.
Parents' Club runs off all types of donations. Inside their large building you'll find everything from clothing to shoes, and much in-between. The organization even won the Community Spirit Award from News On 6 back in 2008. Their goal is to help anyone and everyone that needs help, even with their damage.
Daniel said a bunch of stuff was wet. She said although there is a lot of damage, she's positive people will step up and help and the organization keep moving forward.
"God and donations, faith. Oh yes, this place was built off of faith and god," said Daniel.
If you'd like to help this nonprofit, you can donate at their store in McAlester or at The Bank N.A. In McAlester. You can also visit their Facebook page.