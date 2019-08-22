News
Bell Schedule Changes Start For Owasso Students On The First Day Of School
OWASSO, Oklahoma - It's a big day for students in Owasso as they head back to class Thursday morning.
One notable change for students this year is the bell schedule.
Middle and high school students will need to be in class by 8 a.m.; while, elementary schools will start at 9:00 a.m.
This bell schedule change was decided on back in the spring.
The school board also approved redistricting plans earlier this year for the elementary schools, as the district prepares to open its newest school - Morrow Elementary - Thursday morning.
Nearly 500 students will be attending Morrow.