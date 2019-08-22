News
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Men After Chase
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 5:12 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - An early morning chase has Tulsa police searching for two men who got out of a car and ran from them near 46th Street North and Hartford.
Officers say one car was stopped at a light and, when the light turned green, the car sped off.
The officer says he followed the car and found ti a few blocks away near 51st Street North in a yard.
The two men who were in the car were not found, even though police called in their helicopter.
Officers say the car had not been reported as stolen, so it's not clear why the two men ran off.