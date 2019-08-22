News
Tulsa Police: 2 Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Finding Drugs, Pills
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police arrested two people after a traffic stop near 61st Street and Riverside.
Officers said they pulled up behind a stolen truck while on patrol around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police say they stopped the truck and found drugs, scales, baggies, and pills in the vehicle.
Officers took Mitchell Hombeger and Carrie Metcalf into custody and face multiple complaints.
Police have returned the truck to its owner.