City Of Tulsa Holds Meeting About Mass Graves From Tulsa Race Massacre
A public meeting is happening Thursday to discuss the ongoing search for the site of the mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The city says ground rules for the 1921 Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee will be reached Thursday.
The committee will also make key decision points for the physical investigation process.
The physical evidence investigation is going to be led by the Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, which will use radars at three separate sites in Tulsa.
If any anomalies are detected by the radar, the city and the Public Oversight Committee will then determine if a second phase will continue in the investigation.
If the committee decides to continue the investigation, they would then call in the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the excavation and cause of death determination.
The meeting is happening Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Rudisill Regional Library, and it is open to the public.