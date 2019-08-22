News
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Child Neglect In Infant's Death
Thursday, August 22nd 2019, 10:42 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man has been convicted of child neglect in the death of a 9-month-old boy, according to court documents. Ezekiel Wayne Hadithy pleaded guilty to child neglect in the 2017 death of Ryker Hadithy.
Hadithy was sentenced to life in prison. A charge of child abuse murder was dismissed.
The child's mother, Chelsea Nicole Ray, has received a deferred sentence for permitting child abuse. She pleaded guilty to that charge on Wednesday, August 21.
Police said the baby died after suffering severe head trauma at a Tulsa motel.