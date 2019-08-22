Area Businesses Honor Broken Arrow Police Officers
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - As a thank you, area business owners honored the Broken Arrow Police Department August 13. They provided officers with lunch and tickets to see a special screening of "You Are Here."
It's a documentary about how a community welcomed nearly 6,500 people when their planes were forced to land in Canada following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
"I watched this movie - I got a screening of it, and it made me think of my own community and just wanted to take care of those who are willing run into a burning building and help those who can't help themselves," said Brian Dean, co-owner of Water's Edge Winery.
They are asking people to use the hashtag #youarehere to share other stories of people in the community giving back.