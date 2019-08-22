News
TCSO Guard Fired After He Claims He Smuggled Guns, Knives Into Tulsa Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office guard has been fired after he claimed he had smuggled guns and knives into the David L. Moss Jail Criminal Justice Center, TCSO said.
Casey Roebuck, TCSO spokesperson, said they were questioning the detention officer about another matter when he said he had brought the weapons into the facility. Nothing was found in a thorough search of the jail, however, she said.
The guard was fired, but there is no word yet on any charges. The guard's name has not been released.
