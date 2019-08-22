Flood Watch As Storms Enter Green Country
TULSA, Oklahoma - Multiple rounds of storms are on the way to Green Country, bringing most of us a nice break from the recent heat wave.
Scattered thunderstorms will flare back up from late Thursday into Thursday night. Once again a few of these could be severe, with the potential for damaging downburst winds.
Rain and storms look to become more widespread across much of eastern Oklahoma late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Our severe weather threat should decrease somewhat during this time, but the threat for flash flooding will increase as very heavy rains move over areas that have already seen quite a bit of rain recently.
Storms look to diminish in coverage by late Friday morning with a bit of a lull Friday afternoon, before another round of scattered strong storms redevelops late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Once again, some localized flooding will be possible.
Of course, rain and increased cloud cover will help our temperatures out quite a bit! Afternoon highs look to hold primarily in the 80s on both Friday and Saturday. Enjoy it, as highs in the 90s are likely to return Sunday and especially on Monday.
Keep our free weather app handy to keep track of radar and to get the latest storm alerts!
