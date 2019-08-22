Tulsa Family Still Grieving After Deadly Hit & Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - A bouquet of flowers at 31st and Mingo, marks a tragic spot for the Valentine family.
It is where they say 24-year-old Larenz, died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.
"Larenz was a lot to everybody,” said his mother Sherlonda.
His mom is still trying to understand exactly what happened.
"He was supposed to come back,” said Sherlonda holding back tears.
Sherlonda says she was awakened by her sister early Saturday morning to learn the horrifying news.
Tulsa Police say Larenz was going about 70 miles per hour on his bike when he hit a black Honda in the intersection, killing him.
Police say the driver of the car ran off as soon as it happened.
Sherlonda says she's already forgiven that man, but would like for him to turn himself in, because so far, police have not tracked him down.
“I would like to know, only for selfish reasons, if my son laid there and suffered,” she said. “If he saw my son laying there still breathing and he left, that's all I want to know."
Sherlonda says Larenz worked hard supporting his family and loved his two kids, and was expecting a third.
But it was something he told them, just hours before the crash, that has Sherlonda now at peace.
"He told my husband, right before my husband came and got in bed with me, he felt free, he felt calm, at peace,” she said.
And Sherlonda says whatever happens next with the investigation is now in God's hands.
The family has made a GoFundMe here if you would like to donate.
They also have planned a funeral for August 31 at 10 a.m. at the St. John AME Church in Tulsa.