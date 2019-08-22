Secret Service Investigates Counterfeit Money In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office and the United States Secret Service are investigating after several businesses in Mayes County received counterfeit bills.
MCSO said five businesses have been hit with counterfeit $100 bills. They say the best way to protect yourself is to always be vigilant.
Joyce Sitsler owns the Low Water Dam Store in Mayes County and said she's now out $100.
"It felt fake, it didn't have the litter fiber paper feel and it didn't have the water marks. It was a terrible fake," said Sitsler.
She said a new employee, who was fully trained, received the bill and did not immediately know it was fake.
"It’s very frustrating. I knew instantly that I had lost $100 in my sales because we had taken this fake $100 bill so I felt robbed," said Sitsler.
Sitsler said losing $100 was a big hit to her small business.
The United States Secret Service said it’s important for people and businesses to inspect their money.
The Secret Service and MCSO said some ways you can determine if a bill is real or fake is by putting it under a UV light, looking for watermarks, or a security thread.
"In some of the counterfeits that we've come across the borders have been a little bit blurry if you will and they haven't been cut where they are symmetrical," said Major Rod Howell with the Mayes County Sheriff's Office.
As both agencies investigate, Sitsler said she was a warning for other businesses.
"To warn their employees and that they need to be doing their procedure to check to make sure they are real," said Sitsler.
If you think you've been given a fake bill call Police. The Secret Service also has tools to help spot fakes.