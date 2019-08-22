Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Threats Towards Pawhuska Schools
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Pawhuska Police said the first day back at school Thursday could have been much worse if they didn't stop a man making a shooting threat.
It comes only one day after Sapulpa and Oolagah-Talala schools received threats.
Officers said the man’s coworkers alerted them when they say he threatened to attack their restaurant and the schools. It was the first day back for kids at Pawhuska schools, but first day jitters weren’t the only concerns for kids and parents.
“Some things happened last night we were made aware of,” said Superintendent David Cash.
Cash said the school resource officer told him this morning the police stopped a possible shooter from attacking their children.
“It would devastate a community like this to have a shooting,” said Police chief Nick Silva.
Silva said 20-year-old Justin Boone worked at a local restaurant. He said coworkers came to police after hearing Boone made threats that he would burn down the restaurant and shoot up the schools.
“Coworkers overheard him make threatening statements,” Silva said. “It alarmed them and without their testimony we would’ve had no clue.”
Cash said Boone was a former student.
Silva said Boone had access to weapons.
”That’s the sad part of today, you better be prepared,” said Cash.
News On 6 told you just two days ago about Pawhuska’s new plan to prevent active shooters by purchasing radios to for the schools to communicate directly with police.
“If you don’t think it’s gonna happen here, you’re living in denial,” Silva said. “This is a good sign of it.”
Both are grateful for the quick action by everyone involved.
”Everybody is looking out for the best interest of our kids,” Cash said. “This highlights that.”
Boone is being held in the Osage County Jail for Threatening acts of violence complaints.