Speakers Get Passionate At Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma - The search for answers into one of Tulsa's most troubling mysteries, is moving forward. Tonight, a Public Oversight Committee held its third public meeting about possible mass graves from the 1921 Race Massacre.
How do you encourage people to share their stories when silence has been a norm for decades? That is just one of the questions as leaders and citizens search for answers about possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. One member of the Public Oversight Committee says it's important for families of survivors to tell the truth, however ugly it is. Many members of the community were ready to hear the conversation.
"My family is buried out there. It used to be the old Booker T Washington Cemetery. Now it is Rolling Oaks. I would like to find out what really happened to their graves," said Tony Hervey.
"I am here to find out what is going on. What is the city ready to do? Are they ready to tell the truth? It is time to tell the truth," said Stephanie Vanterpool.
The Committee discussed how to document the stories they find, how those stories will be passed down. They discussed values that will guide them through the process. But there were concerns from the community that there should be more voices should be at the table,.
The families of Race Massacre victims voiced concerns to the committee- many of those families telling me this investigation could give them answers they have waited decades for, fill holes in family histories.
If you have stories from the Race Massacre the city is asking you to share them here.