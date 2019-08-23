News
Webbers Falls Cancels Friday Back To School Enrollment, Other Days Still Scheduled
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Webbers Falls is having to cancel its back-to-school enrollment session that was scheduled for Friday.
The district says the teachers aren't quite ready and needed more time to set up classrooms after flooding left significant damage to the schools.
Webbers Falls was the hardest hit town by the historic flooding this spring.
Up to four feet of water filled the school during the flood ruining the gym floor, electric-outlets, computers and books.
The district spent the entire summer cleaning up with teachers, students, staff and volunteers pitching in to help.
As of now, pre-enrollment is set for Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls Students are set to head back to class on September 3rd.