Free OHP Boater Education Classes Offered At Broken Arrow Bass Pro
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - You have a chance to attend Oklahoma Highway Patrol's free boater safety course August 24 and September 14.
OHP’s marine enforcement division offers the free course to boat operators of all ages, but the law states that most minors complete the course before operating a boat.
Oklahoma State law requires any person 12 to 16 years of age - who operates most any powered motor boat, sailboat 16 feet or greater in length or a personal watercraft - to successfully complete an approved boating safety education course.
"Most insurance companies offer discounts for boat owners as well who have successfully completed this course," OHP says.
The courses are held at the Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register or find out more information, go to this website. You can also contact Trooper Ryan Griffith at okboated@gmail.com.