Tulsa-Area Inmates Injured In Oklahoma Prison Fights
HELENA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said they have transferred more than a dozen inmates from the James Crabtree Correctional Center to other facilities due to fights inside the prison Wednesday afternoon.
Four inmates were hurt in two different altercations, a news release states.
Ever Yac-Mazariegos, a 36-year-old man serving time for a 2015 Rogers County conviction of lewd proposals/acts to a child, had minor injuries. David Manning, a 48-year-old man convicted of trafficking in illegal drugs and child abuse in Tulsa County in 2011, also had minor injuries.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jacob Guerrero, serving a 4-year sentence for a Tulsa County child abuse conviction, and 41-year-old Mario Reyes, convicted in Blaine County of placing bodily fluids on a government employee, both had what prison officials called superficial puncture wounds.
All four men were treated and released.
The Department of Corrections said the fights are being investigated.