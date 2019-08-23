Tulsa Water Line Break Buckling Pavement At Pine & North Mingo
TULSA, Oklahoma - A water line break is causing lane closures at a major Tulsa intersection Friday. The break is to a 12-inch line at Mingo and Pine.
Two businesses and one resident are without water because of the break which is buckling the road on Pine. One northbound lane of Pine is shut down while crews make repairs. They hope to have the line replaced by Saturday.
"It's going to take some time, of course, there are other utilities that are in the easement to dig down and secure them as we dig down to our water line," said Josh Bilby, the utility systems operations manager for water distribution.
"Once we get that exposed we'll have to make the excavation safe so our workers can begin their work to put in a new pipe."
Bilby said it may take until next week to have everything put back together and the road fixed.
