New Report Ranks Oklahoma's Highway System Among The Worst
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new report ranks Oklahoma's highway system as one of the worst in the nation in overall cost-effectiveness and condition.
According to the Journal Record, the state's ranking was down eight spots from last year's Annual Highway Report from the Reason Foundation.
Oklahoma is ranked 38th in overall fatality rate, 42nd in structurally-deficient bridges and 37th in total spending per mile.
