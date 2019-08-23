News
Jewish Federation Of Tulsa's Community Garden Used To Raise Food & Awareness
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Jewish Federation of Tulsa and Hunger Free Oklahoma are now partnering on a community garden that's used to raise produce - and awareness - in the community.
Alix Liiv and Anita Mills appeared on News On 6 at Noon to discuss some of the resources that are available through the garden. Liiv said volunteers work to grow food, some of which is donated to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
The Federation has also begun working with Women in Recovery.
Watch the video attached to this story for more information. You can also find out more at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and Hunger Free Oklahoma websites.