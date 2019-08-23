News
Tulsa Man Shot Near Admiral And Sheridan
Friday, August 23rd 2019, 2:52 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man was shot near Admiral and Sheridan Friday morning.
Police say after being shot, the victim walked about a block to 71st East Avenue and Admiral where Tulsa firefighters and EMSA found him.
Officers say they also found several shell casings in the front yard and porch of a home in the 200 block of South 70th East Avenue.
They say the man was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Police said he was shot in the right shoulder and left wrist.