Jalen Hurts has officially been named OU's starting quarterback, but let's be candid: the defense is the more interesting story as Oklahoma nears game week. Dusty Dvoracek has an idea of what position Jalen Redmond will play -- plus Alex Grinch provides a promising update on Redmond's practice availability. Is Ryan Jones making a late push at the Will LB spot, and could there be a surprise starter at the Nickel position?