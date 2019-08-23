TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released a picture of a man they believe is responsible for taking a rock band's trailer with thousands of dollars worth of music equipment inside. Officers said the man tried to use a homeless person to pawn some of the stolen items but ran off when the clerk started asking questions.

The man was in a single cab 1999 to 2003 silver Ford F-150, according to Tulsa Police. 

The trailer belongs to The Bobby Lees band from New York. It was stolen from a driveway near 21st and Peoria on Monday.

Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you recognize the person of interest. 

 