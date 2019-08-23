News
Tulsa Police Release Photo Of Man Sought In Theft Of Band's Trailer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police released a picture of a man they believe is responsible for taking a rock band's trailer with thousands of dollars worth of music equipment inside. Officers said the man tried to use a homeless person to pawn some of the stolen items but ran off when the clerk started asking questions.
The man was in a single cab 1999 to 2003 silver Ford F-150, according to Tulsa Police.
The trailer belongs to The Bobby Lees band from New York. It was stolen from a driveway near 21st and Peoria on Monday.
Related Story: Tulsa Thieves Take Trailer, Gear From Touring Rock Band
Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you recognize the person of interest.