Collinsville Virtual Reality Lab, 2nd In State
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma - A new virtual reality lab at a Collinsville High School will bring learning to life for all students.
When you step inside the virtual reality lab, almost everyone can discover something new.
"It's really important," said Beth Hamby, the virtual reality lab coordinator. "A lot of this technology can be used for more visual and tactile learners, and they can interact with the spaces."
The $60,000 VR lab is open to teachers and students of all ages to use like a library.
Principal Scott Kiker said their superintendent was inspired after seeing a similar lab at Oral Roberts University.
"We felt it was something we just had to pursue," said high school principal Scott Kiker. "It's an amazing opportunity."
A feature called Z-Space takes users to an augmented world where special glasses can help you put together machines or explore the human body with a stylus as your mouse.
"The pen is like the mouse, you can pull things in and out and you can push them very far away," Hamby said.
The program can be projected in 4K for the whole class to see.
Lab coordinator Beth Hamby said there are also several virtual reality headsets to take you anywhere.
"It's important to have a more hands on learning experience," she said. "It's really something a lot have never experienced before."
A 3-D printer brings ideas to the palm of your hand, keeping Collinsville ahead of the curve.
"With the future of education, it's important they have this opportunity."
The lab is part of a $6.6 million school bond voters passed in Collinsville.
This year the schools also debuted new band and agriculture education facilities. It's the first phase of three that the bond will pay for.