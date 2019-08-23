OKC City Council Announces 16 Projects Proposed For MAPS 4
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and OKC City Council announced what projects will be included in the proposed MAPS 4 program.
The program, consisting of 16 projects, would raise a projected $978 million over eight years through a penny-sales tax. The sales tax rate will not change.
Nearly a quarter of a billion dollars is dedicated toward parks and recreation in Oklahoma City. The plan includes new park construction, upgrades, even enhancements along the Oklahoma River.
“The 16 projects really fall into four buckets,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “It’s neighborhood needs like transit, parks and it's human needs like mental health and Palomar for domestic violence victims and the youth centers.”
Forty million dollars will help build two new mental health crisis centers, a restoration center for substance abuse along with housing.
“This project helps lower the jail population and helps to make sure that the people are getting the services they need,” said Mayor Holt. “Our jail shouldn't be mental health facility, but it is today, and it is out of necessity. This will help with that.”
The proposed multi-purpose soccer stadium is receiving pushback for its cost and size. It would receive $37 million in the proposal, the lowest of options.
“We can't even host a 6A football championship in Oklahoma City, the largest city in the state. The capitol city in the state can't even host our states football championships,” said Mayor Holt. “People don't always realize that, they don't realize that we don’t have that venue here.”
Voters may have the final say in a December 10 special election. If approved by voters, MAPS 4 will take effect in April 2020.
