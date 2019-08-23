Broken Arrow's Rose District Hosts World-Wide Boxing
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Boxers from around the United States, and from around the world, are fighting it out in the ring and under the lights.
Thomas Treiber who has been announcing boxing matches for nearly 30 years says it never gets old.
"its always exciting whether its 500 people or 30-thousand people its always exciting," said Treiber.
For the fans, the experience is just as big. Sean Brown was first in line to get in.
"You don't get to see much action and such fighters in a small venue like this normally you have to head to Vegas and the big cities."
Brown has been looking forward to this live boxing event for a long time. The matches feature several different fighters from around the world. Showtime is even broadcasting some of them live.
Outside the venue are food trucks line the main enterence hoping that eager fans grab a bite to eat. Barista Hannah Hughes says she hopes boxing events like these will bring more people and more money into local Broken Arrow Businesses.
"Well hopefully there is going to be a lot foot traffic for the different businesses that are down here tonight," said Barista Hannah Hughes, who works nearby at the Laurannae Baking Company.
Officials say nearly 1,000 people are packed inside the community center.