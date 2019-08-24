News
1 In Custody After Chase Involving OHP And Tulsa Police
Saturday, August 24th 2019, 9:53 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man crashed his girlfriend's car after leading troopers and Tulsa police in a short pursuit.
The crash happened along I-44 near east 21st street. The driver ran from police after they attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. The man was taken into custody after the crash and police say they suspect he was under the influence of drugs.