Man Hospitalized After Being Shot In Head In North Tulsa
A man is fighting for his life and another is on the run after a shooting near Pine and North Harvard in Tulsa.
Investigators think a home invasion scenario led to the shooting
When officers got to this home on Xyler Street in North Tulsa, they found a man on the ground who'd been shot in the head.
Cpl. Justin Ritter said a woman who was there told them someone forced their way inside the home.
"Suspect enters the home, forces the female victim out, assaults her, she falls down a ramp out here in front of the house," Ritter said.
Investigators said the man who was living in the house came out and fought with the suspect.
"The suspect pistol-whips the victim, and when he does the pistol goes off, shoots the victim one time," Ritter said.
Tulsa police said the victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for surgery.
Investigators are still looking for the suspect who ran away from the scene.
At one point, officers brought out a K-9 to help with the search.
"So crime scene is processing right now, and depending on what happens with the victim depends on where the investigation with go," Ritter said.
A suspect description was not released.