Tulsa Man In Custody, Accused Of Evading Police
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after fleeing from a vehicle during a traffic stop with Tulsa Police.
Officers attempted to pull the driver over for driving south on Highway 75 with no headlights on. Police say the driver exiting the Highway at 41st and Union, got of his car, and ran off.
Police later found the suspect, Bret T. Bledsoe and took him into custody. Bledsoe was booked into Tulsa County Jail on complaints of eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.