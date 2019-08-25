News
12-Year-Old Gets Police Car Inspired Wheel Chair From Haskell Police
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma - Haskell Police and some Oklahoma charities are giving a local 12-year-old a new ride.
Robby Cooper is bound to a wheelchair and doesn't have the easiest time getting around but he loves his police friends so they teamed up with Fab Lab Tulsa to give him a way to cruise around in style.
Fab Lab unveiled the new wheelchair cop car on Saturday at the Maker Faire here in Tulsa before bringing it to Robby.