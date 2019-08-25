

Rain and thunderstorms will shift from northwest-to-southeast across northeastern Oklahoma as we go through the morning hours and into early afternoon. Most of this activity will just be some good ‘ole fashioned rain and thunder, but there is a chance that a few storms could briefly become strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Localized flash flooding will also be a concern.



Thunderstorms will eventually shift further into far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma during the afternoon hours, with a few strong storms still possible. Once again our temperatures will be below normal by August standards, with highs only in the lower 80s in many spots!



A few additional showers may redevelop late Sunday night, then much hotter conditions will, unfortunately, return Monday, with highs in the 90s and nasty heat index values back near 110 degrees. Fortunately, that heat will be short-lived!



Another round of strong to severe storms looks likely Monday evening and Monday night as a cold front arrives. Thankfully that cold front will push our temperatures back below normal again, with highs returning to the 80s after Monday!



