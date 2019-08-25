Hardin added that McClain was attempting to ensure there was enough money in Worden's account to pay bills and care for Worden's son, whom the pair had been raising. Hardin has not yet responded to CBS News' request for comment.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, NASA touted the astronaut's achievements but said it "does not comment on personal or personnel matters."

"Lt Col. Anne McClain has an accomplished military career, flew combat missions in Iraq and is one of NASA's top astronauts," the agency wrote. "She did a great job on her most recent NASA mission aboard the International Space Station."

Michael Mataya, an investigator specializing in criminal cases with NASA's Office of Inspector General and another official have reportedly been looking into allegations against McClain. The trade commission has yet to respond to the report of identity theft, according to Worden.