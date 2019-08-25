News
2 Injured After Suspected DUI Crash Near Downtown OKC
Sunday, August 25th 2019, 8:52 PM CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-month-old is on life support following a suspected DUI crash near downtown Oklahoma City Sunday.
According to a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety, a woman was driving too fast when she rear-ended a Jeep on I-235 at I-40 around 6:30 p.m.
OHP confirmed two people were taken to the hospital, including the 2-month-old baby.
DPS said the woman who was driving was arrested on a complaint of first degree manslaughter.
The names of those involved in this crash have not been released at this time.
