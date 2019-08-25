OKLAHOMA CITY - A 2-month-old is dead following a suspected DUI crash near downtown Oklahoma City Sunday. 

According to a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety, a woman was driving too fast when she rear-ended a Jeep on I-235 at I-40 around 6:30 p.m. 

OHP confirmed two people were taken to the hospital, including the 2-month-old baby. 

DPS said the woman who was driving was arrested on a complaint of first degree manslaughter. 

The names of those involved in this crash have been released at this time. 

Stay with News 9 for updates.  