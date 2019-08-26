Drainage Project Closes Lanes In Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting Monday, drivers in downtown Tulsa will see some lane closures near Guthrie Green as city crews get started on a drainage project.
Crews plan to install storm sewers in the area to minimize flooding when we get a lot of rain.
Crews will also repave two streets, Boston Avenue between Reconciliation Way and Archer Street, and Reconciliation Way between Boston and MLK.
While the work is going on, one lane will be closed and traffic will be one-way. If you drive on these streets Monday, Boston will be open only to southbound traffic and Reconciliation Way will be westbound only; but at some point, traffic will switch directions so crews can work on the other side.
The city says this project should be finished by the end of October.