Hong Kong Protests Continue, Police Fire Warning Shot
Monday morning, Hong Kong's pro-government lawmakers are condemning violent weekend protests and urging demonstrators to stop "unlawful, violent attacks."
For the first time, police fired a warning shot after protestors attacked officers with sticks and rods.
Officials say over the weekend, protestors set roadblocks, LIT glass bottles on fire, assaulted people--including an officer, and damaged both public and private property.
Riot police were seen firing rounds of tear gas into the large crowds of protestors.
In a first for Hong Kong, police used two water cannons firing at barricades and protestors, but no one was hit.
Since June, Hong Kong's police force has become the face of a government unwilling, or unable, to solve the city's political crisis.
Now, Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers are urging Chief Executive Carrie Lam to hold a "genuine dialogue" in order to resolve the crisis.
Some fear that if Hong Kong becomes too violent, Beijing might deploy troops to pacify the city.