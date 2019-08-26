During that time in court, Oklahoma's attorneys argued that the drug giant was the kingpin of the opioid addiction crisis. They claimed Johnson & Johnson created and supplied a powerful active ingredient to other drug makers, and they marketed their drugs to downplay the risks.

The drug maker argued that it did not cause the opioid crisis in Oklahoma. Johnson & Johnson also argued their medications made up less than one percent of the opioids on the market and blamed the crisis on illicit drugs trafficked to Oklahoma.

Both sides have made it clear they expect to win and both have said they will appeal if they don't.