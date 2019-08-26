News
Historic Decision In The State's Trials Against Johnson & Johnson Expected Monday
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Judge Thad Balkman will release his decision in the state’s historic case against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson Monday.
Balkman took about a month to make this judgement after a seven week trial.
During that time in court, Oklahoma's attorneys argued that the drug giant was the kingpin of the opioid addiction crisis. They claimed Johnson & Johnson created and supplied a powerful active ingredient to other drug makers, and they marketed their drugs to downplay the risks.
The drug maker argued that it did not cause the opioid crisis in Oklahoma. Johnson & Johnson also argued their medications made up less than one percent of the opioids on the market and blamed the crisis on illicit drugs trafficked to Oklahoma.
News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Trail Attorney Ed Blau about his take on the case ahead of Judge Balkman's decision.
Blau said he thinks the landmark case will likely bypass the court of civil appeals and go straight to the Oklahoma Supreme Court for appeal.
The decision is anticipated to be released at 3 p.m. Monday in Cleveland County.