G-7 Continues To Focus On Trade, Trade Wars
Day three of the G-7 Summit is underway Monday morning in the South of France.
So far, trade and trade wars have dominated the agenda.
After a weekend that saw some escalation in the trade dispute with China, the President announced Monday morning that Beijing has called U.S. trade representatives, asking to get back to the bargaining table.
"They want to make a deal, they want calm, and that's a great thing, frankly" said President Trump.
The President made headlines yesterday while responding to reporters who asked him if he had any second thoughts about the escalating dispute.
"I have second thoughts about everything" President Trump said.
The White House later issued a statement saying what the president meant is that he wishes the tariffs on China were even higher.
President Trump says he'll issue a broader statement on China later Monday morning; he's expected to hold a G-7 closing news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.