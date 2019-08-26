OKC Police ID Man Who Died While In Police Custody, Officers Involved
Police have released the identities of the man who died while in police custody and the officers involved in the incident.
Joshua Cody Lackey, 37, was identified as the man who died while in police custody early Sunday in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police were called shortly before 3:25 a.m. Sunday to the Argon Apartments, 13600 N Blackwelder Ave., in reference to a disturbance.
A 911 caller said a man was kicking her door and tried to break into her apartment. Other 911 callers said the man was kicking the gate at the pool, looking up at the sky and speaking incoherently.
Police handcuffed the man and escorted him outside of the apartment complex. Police said they placed him on the ground after he reportedly spit at the officers.
While the man was on the ground, they noticed he wasn't breathing.
Officers administered two rounds of Narcan and performed CPR. Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he died.
The three officers involved in the incident were identified as officers Cecil Nave, a four-year veteran of the department; Joseph Bennett, a recruit; and Angel Rivera, a recruit.
The three officers have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave.