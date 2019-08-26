News
Police: Woman Beaten To Death In Tulsa
Monday, August 26th 2019, 11:01 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said they are investigating the 46th homicide of the year after a young woman was found beaten to death. Her body was found around 3 a.m. Monday, August 26 in the 16000 block of East 1st Street.
The 27-year-old woman died at the hospital, police said.
She was found in her ex-husband's home near East Admiral and 161st Street.
Detectives are questioning witnesses and family. The victim's name is being withheld until her mother and be found and told of her death.
"It's not something that you see that often," said Sgt. Brandon Watkins, Tulsa Police. "Usually things don't get that violent or awful.
