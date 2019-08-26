Judge Rules In State’s Favor Against Johnson & Johnson In Historic Opioid Trial
Johnson & Johnson has been found in violation of the state's "public nuisance" law, according to the judge's findings.
Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman ruled in favor of the state's case against the pharmaceutical company. This was the first case to go to trial between a state and a drug company in relation to the opioid drug crisis.
Balkman said he was entering a one year abatement plan totaling to the sum of $572,102,028 against Johnson & Johnson to immediately abate the nuisance caused in their part of Oklahoma's opioid crisis.
The historic opioid trial lasted for seven weeks in Norman, Oklahoma.
The state argued Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical company Janssen was the "kingpin" of the opioid addiction crisis and is financially responsible for the fixing the crisis in the state.
The state asked the court to have Johnson & Johnson pay more than $17.5 billion in a 30-year plan for addiction treatment, education and overdose prevention programs. The state said 6,100 Oklahomans died from prescription-drug overdoses between 2000 and 2017.
According to the judge's filing, Balkman ruled the state did not present sufficient evidence of the amount of time and costs necessary beyond year one to abate the opioid crisis.
Johnson & Johnson argued it did not cause the opioid crisis in Oklahoma and their medication made up less than 1% of opioids on the market.
The drug company argued most of the opioid crisis was caused by illicit drugs being trafficked from Mexico and other places.
Two drug makers, Purdue Pharma and Teva, have settled with the state, but both have denied any wrongdoing.
Before the ruling was released, attorneys for Johnson & Johnson said they planned to file an appeal if they lost the case.
