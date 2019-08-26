News
Bartlesville Police: Adult Student Arrested In Theft Against School
Monday, August 26th 2019, 3:11 PM CDT
Updated:
Bartlesville Police Department said they have arrested an adult student for a terroristic threat made against Bartlesville High School. Matthew Conner was booked on a felony charge of terroristic threats.
BPD said they got a tip about "possible terroristic acts" being committed at the high school. They worked with school administrators and the school resource officer which led them to Conner.
Conner told investigators he wasn't serious but hoped he'd get expelled from school, a news release states.