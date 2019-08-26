2 Men Arrested In Connection With Craig County Murder
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two men have been taken into custody in connection with a Craig County homicide. Christopher Boren, 28, was found dead in a ditch near the intersection of 4430 Road and 350 Road just north of the Mayes County line on Monday, August 19.
Dale Eugene Warren, 63, and 31-year-old Johnny Lee Arnold were arrested Sunday in Mayes County. Agents said both men were arrested without incident and will be transferred to Craig County.
No motive or further information has been released in their arrests. The medical examiner is working to determine Boren's cause of death, a news release states.
Mayes, Delaware and Craig County Sheriff's Offices as well as the Langley Police Department assisted in the investigation, OSBI said.