First Aero Bus Rapid Transit Station Completed In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa is showing off a brand new bus station, near Peoria and Apache, for the "Aero" Bus Rapid Transit system.
It’s the first station completed for the new line and the new bus service will run every 15 minutes, along Peoria from 54th Street North to 81st St. South.
"On Peoria, only you will be able to catch that Aero bus at an Aero station. On other routes you will be able to catch them at a bus sign but not on the Peoria Aero so that's going to help keep the bus moving at a quicker pace and get people where they need to go," said Liann Alfaro of the Tulsa Transit Authority.
The new stations have real-time arrival signs, sheltered seats, bicycle racks, and the busses will have on-board WiFi.
The service launches this fall.