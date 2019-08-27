News
Water Break Leaves Several Tulsa Businesses Without Water
Tuesday, August 27th 2019, 4:54 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several businesses are without water Tuesday morning due to a broken water line near 61st Street and Peoria.
Crews were out working on the new Aero Rapid Bus stop last night, but when they packed up and left water started coming from the pavement.
Crews had to go back out to try and figure out what happened and stop the leak.
The city says it will take between 10 and 12 hours to fix.
Lanes in that area were already closed for the bus stop construction, so you shouldn't see any additional impact to traffic Tuesday morning.