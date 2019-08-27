Tulsa Police Investigate Multiple Shootings At Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating multiple shootings at the same apartment complex in less than 12 hours.
Officers say no arrests have been made and they believe the shootings may be connected but they're not sure how.
Police went to the Meadows Apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. Monday night and found a Chevy Suburban that had been shot up, but they say the owner of the SUV didn't want to cooperate.
A few hours later, officers say a woman called 911 and said she'd been shot in the foot.
This all follows The first shooting that happened Monday evening--at the same complex--when police say someone shot a man several times in the chest and hip and shot a woman in the lower back.
The male victim had surgery Monday night and News On 6 was last told he was in critical condition; the female victim is expected to be OK.
Officers say three children were in the apartment at the time but they were not hurt.