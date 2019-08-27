News
Power Outages, Damage Reported After Storms Move Through Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Earlier Tuesday morning, PSO reported just over 1,500 total customers without power, but there's some good news as that number has now dropped to 442.
Some areas of the Oklahoma Electric Co-op are reporting that they are without power.
Some of the worst of the storms hit the Oklahoma City metro late last night that had powerful winds at nearly 80 miles per hour and flash flooding.
Five people are in the hospital this morning after the roof of a treatment center collapsed during those storms.
Firefighters say the facility was struck by lightning and lost power.
27 people were moved to a facility next door for shelter. There is no word yet on the condition of those who were hurt.